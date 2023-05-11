Atlanta Falcons preparing for a team reunion in London in week 4
While the NFL hasn't yet released its full schedule (it will be released tonight), they have announced which teams will be playing out of the country during the 2023 season and the Atlanta Falcons will be among those teams.
The Falcons will play a Jacksonville Jaguars team, at Wembley Stadium in week four, with a couple of former stars of the Falcons.
Calvin Ridley and Foye Oluokun will take the field for the Atlanta Falcons opposition in week 4
The Atlanta Falcons will be playing in London for a third time in their history against a team that basically calls London their second home. Along with that, the Jaguars are also home to two of the best Atlanta Falcons players of the past decade—Foye Oluokun and Calvin Ridley.
Calvin Ridley was drafted by the Falcons in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was a star for them across four seasons as he racked up 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. Pretty remarkable considering he compiled those stats in 49 games.
As many know, his time in Atlanta came to a disappointing end as he was indefinitely suspended for making a mistake that didn't exactly warrant the punishment when you compare it to other NFL players who have harmed other people (something Ridley never did) and been punished with a slap on the wrist. Especially when you consider what Ridley was going through. Anyways, he ended up getting traded to the Jaguars late last year.
As for Foye Oluokun, he was a sixth-round steal out of Yale. He eventually became the Falcons' top linebacker as he racked up 192 tackles in 2021! He was signed by the Jaguars the following offseason and, once again, led the NFL in tackles this past year, with 184! Those are some incredible numbers.
On the contrary, the Jaguars will have a reunion with Calais Campbell who played for them for three years and had 31.5 sacks.
It will be fun to watch the Falcons—who could shock the NFL—play the Jaguars, who are the favorites in the AFC South. Hopefully, the Falcons can come out on top.