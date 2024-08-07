Atlanta Falcons pulled off the biggest trade heist of the offseason
Neither quarterback Desmond Ridder nor wide receiver Rondale Moore have had the NFL careers they envisioned to this point. Both are talented players who have struggled when the spotlight has been on them.
This is why the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals contacted each other and agreed to swap the two offensive players. It was a rare player-for-player swap that immediately favored the NFC South team and that has been the case in training camp.
Falcons robbed the Cardinals in the Desmond Ridder, Rondale Moore trade
By all accounts, both Desmond Ridder and Rondale Moore had rough starts to their first training camp with their new teams. The quarterback struggled with bad reads and interceptions while the wide receiver found himself low on the depth chart.
The difference? Moore has fought his way up and has been making plays for the Falcons while Ridder's struggles have continued in the desert.
Moore has been making plays down the field for Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. in training camp. He adds an element that this team lacked last year with his 4.29 speed. He can line up in many different places for Zac Robinson and is a threat to take any play to the house.
Meanwhile, Ridder is on pace to not even make the Arizona Cardinals' final 53-man roster. To say he has had a rough go of it would be an understatement.
With every player, you can find an occasional play they have made in practice but when most of them look like this or this, that is not good. It is also not a good sign when I have written about his struggles twice in one week:
Every time I write about Desmond Ridder I will continue to say that I hope he turns things around. He showed some flashes last season and he is a great person. However, the trajectory he is on right now is not a good one and it makes it look even worse when Rondale Moore has an arrow pointing in the opposite direction.
Whatever Terry Fontenot said to Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort to get this trade done, hopefully, it is something he can bottle up and use the next time he wants to pull off a trade.