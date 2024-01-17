4 quarterbacks not named Russell Wilson the Falcons could target
Maybe Atlanta goes after the soon-to-be ex-Bronco, or maybe they go a different route.
By Ryan Heckman
There's nothing like the NFL offseason. For the Atlanta Falcons, things are getting real interesting, real fast.
Recently, it was reported the team interviewed Bill Belichick for their head coaching vacancy. Wouldn't that be something?
Head coach isn't the only worry for Falcons fans, though. The quarterback position is still in need of figuring out, and Atlanta will not be short on options. One option that could be considered is Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who appears to be on his way out of the Mile High state.
Since the drama between Wilson and Denver began to unfold, there have been some rumors as to the Falcons being a logical destination. However, we've come up with four other quarterbacks the Falcons could -- and should -- target, outside of Wilson.
1. Jordan Travis, Florida State, via 2024 NFL Draft
Let's say the Falcons don't want to spend a first-round pick on a rookie quarterback, but would like to find one on Day 2 that could be molded into a starter. One prime candidate in the second or third round could be Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis.
This kid plays the game in such a fun manner. Many times, he just looks like he's out there playing backyard football. In a nutshell, he is a quarterback that looks to make plays, period. He is a playmaker, whether it's through the air or on the ground.
Travis is extremely difficult to bring down, simply because he's almost impossible to catch when he's moving outside the pocket. He is comfortable throwing on the run and, as one expert put it, he plays like "the Joker running around Gotham City."
This last season, Travis finished with over 2,700 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and just two picks. He also added seven rushing touchdowns.