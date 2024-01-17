4 quarterbacks not named Russell Wilson the Falcons could target
Maybe Atlanta goes after the soon-to-be ex-Bronco, or maybe they go a different route.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Jayden Daniels, LSU, via trade-up in 2024 NFL Draft
On the other hand, the Falcons could try for a quarterback in Round 1, whether it's staying at pick no. 8 or trading up. They might not trade into the top two picks, but Atlanta could look at the guy most would assume is the number three quarterback prospect in this class, and that would be LSU's Jayden Daniels.
The 2023 Heisman winner played about as perfect a season as he could play, and he did it against the toughest competition in college football, the SEC. If Atlanta is serious about getting a legitimate dual-threat quarterback, it doesn't get much better than Daniels in this class.
The guy passed for over 3,800 yards, 40 touchdowns and just two interceptions while rushing for over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Where he really wins is what he can do with his eyes and body language in the pocket. Because he's always a threat to take off, defenses often freeze when trying to figure out what he's going to do. He's great at picking apart zone coverage and knows just how to fool defensive backs into thinking he's going one way with the ball, when he winds up going another.