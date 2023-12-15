3 quarterbacks the Falcons should target (and 2 they shouldn't) in 2024
Atlanta has to get the quarterback position right next year, but will it happen?
By Ryan Heckman
Target: Kirk Cousins, 2024 Free Agent
The Minnesota Vikings sure would love to see Kirk Cousins back in purple and gold next year. Just look at how their quarterback position has turned since he exited with a season-ending injury. Joshua Dobbs has faded. Nick Mullens isn't good enough to take this team on to a postseason victory. They are in trouble.
Cousins will undoubtedly enter next year's free agency with one thing on his mind: competing to win a Super Bowl. And, many have believed that this Falcons team is just a great quarterback away. Their defense started strong and hasn't been as good as it was in the first half of the year. But, the defense has also had to make up for some offensive inconsistencies at times.
Cousins is a 4,000-yard passer by nature. He's done it countless seasons. If the Falcons want someone capable of getting the ball downfield to London and Pitts, then Cousins is your man. His pedigree speaks for itself, and if you're buying into the "primetime Kirk" narrative, then you're missing the point.
Cousins is a high-level quarterback and has been for some time. He would make this Falcons team an easy NFC South favorite from the jump.