3 quarterbacks the Falcons should target (and 2 they shouldn't) in 2024
Atlanta has to get the quarterback position right next year, but will it happen?
By Ryan Heckman
Avoid: Michael Penix Jr., Washington, 2024 NFL Draft prospect
Since transferring to Washington, Michael Penix Jr. has lit up the college football world with some gaudy numbers. In two seasons with the Huskies, Penix has thrown for nearly 9,000 yards, 64 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
But, he is purely a pocket passer. He doesn't offer much in terms of escapability and rushing. In addition, Penix's throwing motion is what's going to raise the most questions in his pre-draft process. Penix might have the numbers and elite arm strength (he has a cannon) but his throwing motion is a bit unorthodox.
Penix takes a much longer time getting through his motion and releasing the football than NFL coaches would prefer. If he is going to have any success as a pro, that motion is going to have to be coached up quite a lot. He will need to shorten the release time significantly, or he'll risk becoming a turnover machine due to the level of pass rushers this league boasts. For now, he's too big of a risk and more of a first or second-round project worth waiting on.