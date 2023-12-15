3 quarterbacks the Falcons should target (and 2 they shouldn't) in 2024
Atlanta has to get the quarterback position right next year, but will it happen?
By Ryan Heckman
Avoid: Ryan Tannehill, 2024 Free Agent
If the Falcons want to go the route of free agency, then Kirk Cousins is the only correct answer. He is the only target, period. If Atlanta misses out on Cousins and doesn't see a viable way to land their ideal target in the draft, or feels like they have to go the veteran route, they might end up settling for Ryan Tannehill.
After watching Tannehill the last couple of seasons, let me be the first to say: don't do it.
Tannehill's story was a fun one after he left Miami and took over for the struggling Marcus Mariota in Tennessee, leading the Titans all the way to the AFC Championship that season. But, since then, Tannehill has slowly seen his production and health take a dip.
The last thing Atlanta wants is a veteran who is capable of keeping them in games, but not able to be the reason they win, and could ultimately get sidelined due to injury, forcing someone like Ridder back into the fold. And, there we are again, exactly where we were in 2023: mediocre.
I will say that Tannehill would serve nicely as a backup for Atlanta. However, if he was the starting option, that would be a mistake.