Ranking the top 5 Falcons quarterbacks of all-time
Number 1 should be a given, but how about the rest?
By Ryan Heckman
If you think Atlanta Falcons, chances are, a few notable names come to mind. Then, when you throw in the quarterback position, it gets narrowed down to just a couple.
We all know who the greatest quarterback in Falcons history is. it's obvious.
But, what about the rest of the all-time list? Does it get a little muddy?
Maybe.
One particular quarterback deserves a big bump on the all-time list even though he's not even in the top four in passing yards. But, we'll get to that later. For now, let's start counting down our top five.
5. Chris Miller
Coming in at number five is the fourth all-time leading passer in Falcons history, Chris Miller. After being drafted with the 13th overall pick back in the 1987 NFL Draft by Atlanta, the former Oregon Duck went on to play seven seasons with the Falcons.
Miller threw for 14,066 yards, 87 touchdowns and 72 interceptions with the Falcons.
His best overall season came in 1991 when he threw for 3,103 yards, a career-high 26 touchdowns and 18 picks. That season was also Miller's only career Pro Bowl nod. It also happened to be the only year he threw for over 20 touchdowns in a season.
Earlier in his career, Miller's career-high for passing yards in a season came when he threw for 3,459 yards in 1989. He would go on to play for the Rams and the Broncos before his final season in the NFL in 1999.