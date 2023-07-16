Ranking the top 5 Falcons quarterbacks of all-time
Number 1 should be a given, but how about the rest?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Michael Vick
We have now come to a guy who truly changed the game of football. As the first overall pick back in the 2001 NFL Draft, Michael Vick came to the Falcons ready to revolutionize how the game of football was played, defended and coached. Everything about the game changed from the moment he stepped foot on the field.
Vick might be fifth all-time in passing on the Falcons' leaderboard, but if you add in what he could do with his legs and how he totally flipped the script on defenses, he deserves to be third on this list, if not higher, although the numbers simply cannot back a no. 2 ranking.
Vick is seventh on the Falcons' all-time rushing list, having ran for 3,859 yards. Combine that yardage and his 21 rushing touchdowns, and he absolutely deserves to be right here at number three. Vick started just two games as a rookie, but would go on to enjoy four years of winning records in his next five with Atlanta.
During his time with the Falcons, Vick ended up making three Pro Bowls. His best season came in 2006 when he threw for 2,474 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while also running for 1,039 yards and a couple of touchdowns.