Ranking the top 5 Falcons quarterbacks of all-time
Number 1 should be a given, but how about the rest?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Steve Bartkowski
Another former first-round pick, Steve Bartkowski, was taken with the very first pick by the Falcons back in the 1975 NFL Draft. Bartkowski came out of the University of California and would go on to play nearly his entire career in Atlanta, spanning 11 years before finishing with one season with the Rams.
Overall, Bartkowski sits second all-time on the Falcons' career passing list with 23,470 yards, 154 touchdowns and 141 interceptions. Although he ranks in the top five, his interception percentage of 4.2 is also the highest of the group. He was never one to fully take care of the football, but Bartkowski did provide the Falcons with some very good seasons.
His best year came back in 1980 when he threw for 3,544 yards, 31 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first of what would be two times, with the second bid coming the very next year in 1981 when Bartkowski enjoyed another fantastic season.
That 1981 campaign saw Bartkowski throw for even more yardage (3,829), 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. 1980 was far more memorable for Falcons fans, though, as the team went 12-4 versus 7-9 the following year.