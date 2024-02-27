6 realistic free agents the Falcons could sign, including 2 quarterbacks
By Ryan Heckman
2. Bryce Huff, EDGE
A highly-underrated player on this year's free agent market, Bryce Huff should make an impact wherever he ends up signing. While many of the experts are talking about guys like Danielle Hunter, Brian Burns and Josh Allen as the top free agent pass rushers, Huff is sitting there as a huge potential value.
After going undrafted back in 2020, Huff worked to make the New York Jets' roster and has been a rotational pass rusher for four years. Last season, though, Huff broke out in a big way. Playing on only 42 percent of snaps, Huff tallied a career-best 10.0 sacks and 33 total quarterback pressures.
He was so effective, in fact, that his 22.9 percent pass rush win rate was second to only Micah Parsons last year (Pro Football Focus). For teams looking at the top available free agent pass rushers, they could certainly look at spending big on the more notable names. Or, they could look at adding a 25-year-old coming off a breakout season and with plenty more room to grow.
Huff would fill a major need in Atlanta, as the Falcons had a hard time getting after quarterbacks at times last year. The Falcons ended with 42 sacks on the year. By comparison, the Ravens led the way with 60.
In a free agent class dominated by big names and hefty salaries, Huff projects to earn $9.2 million annually, per Spotrac. That is more than reasonable for Atlanta, and could end up being a big-time value.