6 realistic free agents the Falcons could sign, including 2 quarterbacks
By Ryan Heckman
3. Stephon Gilmore, CB
Atlanta could also use a cornerback. The Jeff Okudah experiment may or may not continue, but no matter what happens with the former first rounder, the Falcons need to find veteran help next to A.J. Terrell.
Last season, the Dallas Cowboys saw their All Pro cornerback, Trevon Diggs, go down with a season-ending injury early on in the year. In his place, DaRon Bland stepped up and that defense rarely missed a beat. With Bland proving he can more than handle a starting role, that leaves the Cowboys likely saying goodbye to Stephon Gilmore, who also helped manage the loss of Diggs.
The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is still capable of playing at a high level. Although he's not necessarily a top-10 corner in the game anymore, Gilmore is more than serviceable and would be a welcome addition in Atlanta. In 2023, Gilmore came up with 13 passes defensed and a pair of interceptions.
And, while his opposing quarterback rating of 82.7 was the highest he'd ever given up, that's still a very strong number. Gilmore's estimated market value is just over $11 million annually, per Spotrac.