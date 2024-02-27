6 realistic free agents the Falcons could sign, including 2 quarterbacks
By Ryan Heckman
4. Ryan Tannehill, QB
We have come to the first quarterback who, ironically enough, had the best stretch of his career under former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. That's neither here nor there, but Ryan Tannehill is still worth mentioning.
The Falcons need a quarterback. It's not going to be Desmond Ridder. At most, Ridder would serve as a backup. Now, in the case that the Falcons drafted a quarterback, they could also opt to pursue a veteran like Tannehill in free agency in order to serve as a bridge and mentor.
At this stage in Tannehill's career, he has to understand he's probably not going to sign anywhere with the expectation of being the starter. With a team like the Falcons, though, he could be a strong backup candidate and someone who could help bring along a rookie, should the Falcons take a passer at no. 8 overall.
Last year, Tannehill's production tailed off quite a bit before he gave up his starting job to Will Levis. Again, he's not going to be a permanent solution. But, if the Falcons needed a veteran to start out the season while a rookie sat back for a bit, he'd suffice.