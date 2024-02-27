6 realistic free agents the Falcons could sign, including 2 quarterbacks
By Ryan Heckman
5. Grover Stewart, DL
Atlanta not only needs help at edge rusher, but also on the interior. The Indianapolis Colts would ideally like to keep defensive lineman Grover Stewart in-house, but they also have some other key free agents on that team.
Stewart is a guy the Falcons would sign if they felt like their window was opening up over the next two or three years, as the veteran is 30 years old and coming off a season where he missed six games due to injury.
Still, Stewart is a dominant presence on the interior, especially against the run. Atlanta will need help in that area, too, as they finished in the bottom half of the league against the run last year, giving up over 118 yards per game.
Some project Stewart to get a contract along the lines of $14.5 million annually, which seems a little steep for a guy over the age of 30.