3 reasons Jim Harbaugh is a better hire for Falcons than Bill Belichick
Should Atlanta favor one over the other?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Harbaugh has won with multiple organizations and multiple quarterbacks
Looking at Harbaugh's history, he has simply won everywhere he's been. It is plain to see. Way back at the University of San Diego, Harbaugh turned that program around. Before he exited, San Diego had won back-to-back Pioneer League championships after enjoying a pair of 11-1 seasons.
At Stanford, he took over a team that previously went 1-11 and by the time he left them, they had won an Orange Bowl in convincing fashion, seen Andrew Luck become one of the most coveted quarterback prospects of all-time and watched Harbaugh win the Woody Hayes Coach of the Year award.
In the NFL, Harbaugh helped the 49ers go all the way to the Super Bowl and was able to get much out of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was otherwise average had it not been for Harbaugh's prowess.
Belichick hasn't had experience developing quarterbacks. Let's be real. Brady was Brady. Outside of Brady, Belichick hasn't had a lick of success in the NFL when it comes to developing a quarterback. That's not his skill set.
Harbaugh has proven to win with multiple organizations and multiple quarterbacks. Belichick has not. These are just the facts.