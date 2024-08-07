Atlanta Falcons receiver carted off field with air cast in Wednesday's practice
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons receiver Rondale Moore suffered an injury in Wednesday's joint practice. It was a leg injury that required Moore to be carted off the field with an air cast on his leg. Any speculation as to the length of the injury wouldn't be fair at this point.
Atlanta recently added additional receiver depth with the signing of James Washington. Moore was currently projected as Atlanta's 4th option with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud all expected to be in the starting lineup.
Moore's speed and recent camp performance had the former Cardinal trending in the right direction. If Moore's injury does prove to be as serious and long-term as it first appears it wouldn't be shocking to see an additional move at the position.
With names like Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, and Hunter Refrow still sitting in free agency depth wouldn't be difficult to find. For Moore, this was a chance at a fresh start after underwhelming seasons with the Cardinals.
For Moore, you have to hope the injury isn't as serious as it appears and he is able to return at some point with Atlanta. If the injury is long-term term Atlanta's depth at the position is going to be tested. After the three starters, there isn't anything but question marks at the position.
Casey Washington is an exciting young piece but doesn't appear to be ready leaving you considering Hodge or J. Washington as the primary backup. A move at the position isn't out of the question in preseason if needed.
The team could opt to wait for roster cuts as well taking a patient approach hoping for a surprise performer or a veteran cut. No matter how it plays out it is a tough blow to Atlanta's depth and an exciting player who is easy to root for.