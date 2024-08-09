Blogging Dirty
Atlanta Falcons roster by jersey number going into preseason week 1

A quick look at the names of the numbers you will see in the Falcons vs. Dolphins preseason game.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Atlanta Falcons Training Camp / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
With the combination of 90-man rosters and the constantly changing lineups that take the field, NFL preseason games can be incredibly confusing.

Fortunately, you have us as we will give you the number-by-number name of each of the players you will see take the field at Hard Rock Stadium tonight.

Falcons jersey numbers for first preseason game of 2024

Number

Name

Position

0

Lorenzo Carter

EDGE

1

Darnell Mooney

WR

3

Jessie Bates III

S

4

Taylor Heinicke

QB

5

Drake London

WR

6

Younghoe Koo

K

7

Bijan Robinson

RB

8

Kyle Pitts

TE

9

Michael Penix Jr.

QB

11

OJ Hiliare

WR

12

KhaDarel Hodge

WR

13

Bradley Pinion

P

14

Rondale Moore (IR)

WR

15

Dylan Drummond

WR

16

Nathan Rourke

QB

17

Arnold Ebiketie

EDGE

18

Kirk Cousins

QB

19

Chris Blair

WR

20

Dee Alford

CB

21

Mike Hughes

CB

22

Clark Phillips III

CB

23

DeMarcco Hellams

S

24

A.J. Terrell

CB

25

Tyler Allgeier

RB

26

Avery Williams

RB

27

Richie Grant

S

28

Carlos Washington Jr.

RB

29

Micah Abernathy

S

30

Jase McClellan

RB

31

Dane Cruikshank

S

32

Kevin King

CB

33

Antonio Hamilton Sr.

CB

34

Ray-Ray McCloud III

WR

35

Natrone Brooks

CB

36

Jayden Price

CB

37

Harrison Hand

CB

38

Tre Tarpley III

S

40

JD Bertrand

LB

41

Lukas Denis

S

42

Trey Vaval

CB

43

Anthony Johnson

CB

44

Troy Andersen

LB

45

Donavan Mutin

LB

46

Jordan Thomas

TE

47

Bradlee Anae

EDGE

48

Bralen Trice

EDGE

49

Liam McCullough

LS

50

James Smith-Williams

EDGE

51

DeAngelo Malone

EDGE

52

Milo Eifler

LB

53

Nate Landman

LB

54

Brandon Dorlus

DL

55

Kaden Elliss

LB

56

Jovaughn Gwyn

IOL

59

Zion Logue

DL

61

Zach Bailey

IOL

62

Tommy Togiai

DL

63

Chris Lindstrom

OG

64

Ryan Neuzil

IOL

65

Matt Bergeron

OG

66

John Leglue

OT

67

Drew Dalman

C

68

Kyle Hinton

IOL

69

Barry Wesley

OT

70

Jake Matthews

OT

71

Prince Emili

DL

74

Andrew Stueber

IOL

75

Jaryd Jones-Smith

OT

76

Kaleb McGary

OT

77

Storm Norton

OT

79

Julien Davenport

OT

80

Josh Ali

WR

81

Austin Mack

WR

82

Casey Washington

WR

83

James Washington

WR

85

Ross Dwelley

TE

86

Jesse Matthews

WR

87

John FitzPatrick

TE

88

Austin Stogner

TE

89

Charlie Woerner

TE

90

David Onyemata

DL

91

Demone Harris

DL

93

Kentavius Street

DL

94

LaCale London

DL

95

Ta'Quon Graham

DL

96

Zach Harrison

DL

97

Grady Jarrett

DL

98

Ruke Orhorhoro

DL

99

Eddie Goldman

DL

Among those players, you won't see Rondale Moore on the field this year after his season-ending injury and I would be shocked to see Kirk Cousins take the field at any point during the preseason.

You should see significant playing time from each rookie as the Falcons try to see how much they can rely on each of them going into the regular season.

