Atlanta Falcons roster by jersey number going into preseason week 1
With the combination of 90-man rosters and the constantly changing lineups that take the field, NFL preseason games can be incredibly confusing.
Fortunately, you have us as we will give you the number-by-number name of each of the players you will see take the field at Hard Rock Stadium tonight.
Falcons jersey numbers for first preseason game of 2024
Number
Name
Position
0
Lorenzo Carter
EDGE
1
Darnell Mooney
WR
3
Jessie Bates III
S
4
Taylor Heinicke
QB
5
Drake London
WR
6
Younghoe Koo
K
7
Bijan Robinson
RB
8
Kyle Pitts
TE
9
Michael Penix Jr.
QB
11
OJ Hiliare
WR
12
KhaDarel Hodge
WR
13
Bradley Pinion
P
14
Rondale Moore (IR)
WR
15
Dylan Drummond
WR
16
Nathan Rourke
QB
17
Arnold Ebiketie
EDGE
18
Kirk Cousins
QB
19
Chris Blair
WR
20
Dee Alford
CB
21
Mike Hughes
CB
22
Clark Phillips III
CB
23
DeMarcco Hellams
S
24
A.J. Terrell
CB
25
Tyler Allgeier
RB
26
Avery Williams
RB
27
Richie Grant
S
28
Carlos Washington Jr.
RB
29
Micah Abernathy
S
30
Jase McClellan
RB
31
Dane Cruikshank
S
32
Kevin King
CB
33
Antonio Hamilton Sr.
CB
34
Ray-Ray McCloud III
WR
35
Natrone Brooks
CB
36
Jayden Price
CB
37
Harrison Hand
CB
38
Tre Tarpley III
S
40
JD Bertrand
LB
41
Lukas Denis
S
42
Trey Vaval
CB
43
Anthony Johnson
CB
44
Troy Andersen
LB
45
Donavan Mutin
LB
46
Jordan Thomas
TE
47
Bradlee Anae
EDGE
48
Bralen Trice
EDGE
49
Liam McCullough
LS
50
James Smith-Williams
EDGE
51
DeAngelo Malone
EDGE
52
Milo Eifler
LB
53
Nate Landman
LB
54
Brandon Dorlus
DL
55
Kaden Elliss
LB
56
Jovaughn Gwyn
IOL
59
Zion Logue
DL
61
Zach Bailey
IOL
62
Tommy Togiai
DL
63
Chris Lindstrom
OG
64
Ryan Neuzil
IOL
65
Matt Bergeron
OG
66
John Leglue
OT
67
Drew Dalman
C
68
Kyle Hinton
IOL
69
Barry Wesley
OT
70
Jake Matthews
OT
71
Prince Emili
DL
74
Andrew Stueber
IOL
75
Jaryd Jones-Smith
OT
76
Kaleb McGary
OT
77
Storm Norton
OT
79
Julien Davenport
OT
80
Josh Ali
WR
81
Austin Mack
WR
82
Casey Washington
WR
83
James Washington
WR
85
Ross Dwelley
TE
86
Jesse Matthews
WR
87
John FitzPatrick
TE
88
Austin Stogner
TE
89
Charlie Woerner
TE
90
David Onyemata
DL
91
Demone Harris
DL
93
Kentavius Street
DL
94
LaCale London
DL
95
Ta'Quon Graham
DL
96
Zach Harrison
DL
97
Grady Jarrett
DL
98
Ruke Orhorhoro
DL
99
Eddie Goldman
DL
Among those players, you won't see Rondale Moore on the field this year after his season-ending injury and I would be shocked to see Kirk Cousins take the field at any point during the preseason.
You should see significant playing time from each rookie as the Falcons try to see how much they can rely on each of them going into the regular season.