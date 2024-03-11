3 affordable trade packages Falcons could offer for Justin Fields
Just how realistic is it for the Falcons to land the Bears QB now?
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 2
If the Falcons cannot get away with the bare minimum for Fields, and interested teams start upping the ante, then maybe Atlanta tries something as simple as giving up their second rounder this year in exchange for Fields. All in all, this might actually be the best-case scenario for the Falcons, as they only surrender a single pick to land a guy that could be their franchise quarterback.
On Chicago's end, this would be a fairly attractive offer. Not knowing what other teams are offering at the moment, the Bears could be looking at recouping that second-round pick they gave up in order to get pass rusher Montez Sweat before last year's trade deadline. As a team with two first rounders, the Bears are in a great position on Day 1. However, they don't have a second rounder. So, the ability to pick back up that selection, and at an even higher spot, could be enticing.
Meanwhile, Atlanta would still obviously own their pick in the first round, plus they'll have two picks in the third round (thanks to the Calvin Ridley trade), a fourth and fifth rounder, and two picks in the sixth.