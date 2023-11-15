5 dark horse quarterbacks who could replace Ridder, Heinicke in 2024
The Falcons need a change at quarterback, but an unorthodox route might not be out of the question.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Daniel Jones via trade
Here's an interesting scenario that no one seems to be talking about. The Giants signed Daniel Jones to a 4-year, $160 million contract and cannot get out of it until 2025, if they're looking to save money. New York could also end up with a top-3 pick in next year's draft. So, if they have the option to draft either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, why wouldn't they?
Now, the idea of trading Jones is less on Jones and more on the fact that the Giants are an absolute mess. Their offensive line is horrific. They do not have a true WR1 on that roster. Jones doesn't have much help outside of Saquon Barkley, when healthy.
Jones has proven he can be a dual threat and take care of the football. He did so last year. In Atlanta, he'd have a similar running back talent in Bijan Robinson, but also weapons in the passing game like Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Those two guys, alone, are more talented than any receiver Jones has had since coming into the league.
It probably wouldn't take much for the Falcons to land Jones, either, after such a bad season in New York and the possibility that they'll draft a quarterback. If it's an option, the Falcons should at least explore it. Jones still has some promise left.