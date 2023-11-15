5 dark horse quarterbacks who could replace Ridder, Heinicke in 2024
The Falcons need a change at quarterback, but an unorthodox route might not be out of the question.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Jayden Daniels, LSU
Another quarterback the Falcons could find on Day 2 of the draft next April is LSU's Jayden Daniels. So far, he hasn't been mentioned as a top-5 prospect for this class by most outlets, but he definitely should be.
Look, this kid is 6-foot-3 so he brings ideal size to the position. But, he's also a real dual-threat. Forget passing for a moment. Daniels has rushed for 918 yards and eight scores on the ground thus far in 2023. He is lethal with his legs and could be the next great running quarterback in the NFL.
As a passer, Daniels has thrown for 3,164 yards, 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has been exceptional this year and continues to raise his draft stock. I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up in the first round after the Combine, but for now, he's still on the Day 2 radar, which could give Atlanta some real value.
Daniels' improvement in taking care of the football and also playing under pressure has been noticeable. He has become more and more of a pro-ready type of quarterback and might surprise some folks who have all their attention directed at the likes of Williams, Maye among others.