5 dark horse quarterbacks who could replace Ridder, Heinicke in 2024
The Falcons need a change at quarterback, but an unorthodox route might not be out of the question.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Joshua Dobbs via free agency
Who would have thought we'd be talking about Joshua Dobbs as the savior of the Minnesota Vikings' season? When Vikings fans thought the year was over after a Kirk Cousins injury, Minnesota went out and traded for Dobbs and all he's done so far is make plays and win games.
Dobbs has been a journeyman; the very definition of one, in fact. He's played for five teams over the past two seasons, but this year showed some great things in Arizona while Kyler Murray was healing up and he ended up being a value for the Vikings.
Dobbs is a free agent after this year, of course, and would fit really well with the personnel in Atlanta. With a lot of buzz around Arthur Smith getting the boot, Dobbs could come in with a newer offensive-minded coach and the two of them could really turn this Falcons offense into something exciting. If Dobbs was able to play competitive football with the Cardinals' weaponry and offensive line around him, imagine what he could do with the young, explosive talent in Atlanta.