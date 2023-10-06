Falcons Rumors: 4 replacements for Desmond Ridder to save Atlanta's future
Desmond Ridder may be on his way out sooner rather than later, but where should the Falcons turn?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Kirk Cousins via 2024 free agency
If the Falcons wanted to go a different route, they could opt for a free agent next year. The best available name is likely to be current Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins. There is a lot of speculation that this will be Cousins' last season in Minnesota, but the quarterback publicly stated on Netflix's recent docu-series that he'd like to continue playing a few more years.
Atlanta would be a great landing spot for Cousins if the Falcons were unable to find a deal to move into the top few picks and select their franchise quarterback of the future. He's been doing it for years, and despite the knocks on his level of play under the lights, he's actually been one of the league's most consistent quarterbacks for quite some time.
You're looking at a guy who has thrown for over 4,000 yards in seven different seasons while making four Pro Bowls. He currently leads the NFL with 11 touchdown passes in four games and ranks in the top 10 in passing yards, completion percentage and average yards per attempt. He is still playing great football, but doesn't get nearly the credit he deserves.
Cousins could be a stopgap for a Falcons team that's looking to win now while also bracing for a future rookie quarterback in the coming years. This roster reminds me a lot of the current New York Jets. There are a ton of pieces in place, and the defense is improved, but they still do not have a quarterback. Look at Cousins as the Falcons' version of Aaron Rodgers, except hopefully without the injury.