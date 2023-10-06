Falcons Rumors: 4 replacements for Desmond Ridder to save Atlanta's future
Desmond Ridder may be on his way out sooner rather than later, but where should the Falcons turn?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Justin Fields via trade
Last but certainly not least is maybe the most intriguing option of them all. If the Chicago Bears were to wind up with the no. 1 overall pick and commit to taking Caleb Williams, that means Justin Fields is up for grabs, and he'd go for far less than what the Bears paid for him during the 2021 NFL Draft.
Atlanta may be able to get away with trading a package centered around a second and third-round pick, if not a single first-round selection. Regardless, the potential of Fields is still there, and imagining his legs in the same back field as Bijan Robinson is downright scary. But, Fields also has a huge arm and would be an upgrade for the passing attack.
Drake London and Kyle Pitts would get a massive uptick, and certainly they would be happy about a move like this. Fields is right now in the third year of his rookie deal, so the Falcons would have one more year, plus the fifth-year option if they decided to use it.
With plenty of questions around the Bears and whether or not they have improperly developed Fields (or failed to do so altogether) it might end with the team trading him and moving into the Caleb Williams era. Would fans like to see Fields in Atlanta?