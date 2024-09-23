Atlanta Falcons safety continues to expose Patrick Mahomes fatal flaw
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons might have lost to the Chiefs 22-17 in Sunday night's heartbreaker. However, the game still feels like a moral victory with Atlanta coming oh so close to upsetting the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. What Sunday proved is the fact the Falcons when healthy can play with anyone in this league.
Helped by a dynamic safety duo of Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates. So much is cleaned up and caught that last season would have gone for big plays. It was Bates' physicality that gave Atlanta a second chance to take the lead and Simmons who kept points off the board early.
Justin Simmons continues to prove Patrick Mahomes is far from perfect
Six times in Justin Simmons' career he has picked off Patrick Mahomes. Sunday night was the latest robbery with the safety laying back in the endzone and perfectly timing the pass. It continued what Simmons has suggested that Mahomes will toss one up for grabs consistently.
While that is inarguable from Simmons' perspective considering the six interceptions, it is a debate historically. What isn't is the fact that this Kansas City offense is 3-0 but looks extremely fallible. Mahomes has 4-interceptions on the season and tossed two balls that could have easily been picks against Atlanta.
Simmons' suggestion that Mahomes gives you a chance to make a play consistently is accurate. Despite teams failing to take advantage of those chances thanks to the Kansas City defense, Patrick Mahomes no longer appears to be the infallible quarterback he is touted as.
Against the Ravens, Bengals, and Falcons the quarterback has consistently thrown the ball up for grabs and made mistakes that should have changed the game. Just because of Andy Reid's brilliance and an incredibly clutch defense the quarterback continues to escape deserved heat.
Yes, he is one of the greatest to ever do it and has set himself on a path to be in the GOAT discussion. However, with this level of play comes a great level of responsibility and Mahomes simply isn't living up to the hype. The quarterback's flaw of giving the ball away hasn't caught up to the Chiefs just yet. Something that will change if the struggles continue.