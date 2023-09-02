Atlanta Falcons schedule perfectly sets up a hot start
By Nick Halden
The first three weeks of the season the Atlanta Falcons will be playing the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions. The first of these three games are at home and all come against quarterbacks facing question marks in Bryce Young, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff.
This is a Packers team that lost Aaron Rodgers and was unable to beat the Lions to get into the playoffs at the end of the season. It is a roster that is still solid but clearly is limited offensively and has major question marks at both the quarterback and receiver positions.
Bryce Young is a promising young player but is going to be without an elite target and in front of a leaky offensive line.
While the Lions are clearly the best of these three teams even Detroit has clear reasons for concern and isn't the clear division winner some believe the team to be. This is a unit that hasn't fixed their issues on defense and lost their two leading rushers from last season.
Atlanta has a great chance to start the season out 2-1 or even 3-0 before facing one of their few tests on the schedule when they fly to London to take on Jacksonville. All three games are very winnable and give the Falcons the chance to avoid putting themselves in the hole they have each of Arthur Smith's first two seasons.
While Atlanta is facing questions of their own at the quarterback position unlike these three teams Atlanta is strong in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Add in an elite rushing attack and the path for the Falcons to win all three games even with poor play from Desmond Ridder is still there.
We are a week away from the season kicking off and starting an important stretch of games that will quickly tell us if this Atlanta team is going to live up to expectations.