Atlanta Falcons schedule sets up the perfect revenge chance for Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith won't have long to wait for his chance at revenge. The current Pittsburgh OC will return to Atlanta for a week one matchup that has much bigger implications for Atlanta than Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are facing a tough road and low expectations in the 2024 season. Atlanta on the other hand has become the NFC South favorites and a trendy playoff pick. This is based on a loud offseason and their recent defensive additions.
Arthur Smith has the chance to send the Atlanta Falcons on an early spiral
Getting off to a good start is far more important for Atlanta looking at each team's schedule. If Arthur Smith manages to get his revenge against Atlanta there is a very good chance this team starts the season 0-3 facing must-win games against New Orleans and Tampa.
It would be fitting revenge from Arthur Smith's perspective to put extreme pressure on his former team. From Atlanta's perspective, there is little love lost for a head coach who would refuse to give his best players the football only to look dumbfounded at the scoreboard when the Falcons inevitably lost.
Along with poor quarterback management and a frustrating demeanor with the media Smith isn't a fan favorite. Getting his revenge against a team he hurt more than he helped would be a worst-case scenario for the Falcons and cause for early season concern.
For Atlanta to feel they still are a playoff team and division favorites you would need to upset the Eagles on the road or the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite what his ball distribution might suggest Smith is extremely sharp and well aware of this fact. The Falcons should be expecting Pittsburgh's best shot and an offensive attack from a failed head coach who has proven to be a great OC.