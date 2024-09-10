Atlanta Falcons season hopes still alive despite Week one collapse
By Arkesh Ray
Overreactions are part of Week 1. The 2024 Falcons looked a lot like the 2023 Falcons, an ugly clunky offense that could never truly get it going, playcalling that left a lot to be desired, and a quarterback who turned it over at inopportune times. It was as if nothing had changed. An offseason full of excitement seemingly wiped away in four quarters.
There's a saying in the sports world: "You can win ugly, but you can't lose pretty". Well not only did the Falcons lose, they lot ugly. No matter how good the defense looked, they still gave up big plays to Pickens, the one right before the half was especially painful. And the offense, outside of the two minute touchdown drive, looked depressingly bad.
But that's just it, it's Week 1. This was Zac Robinson's first game as a signal caller. He will get better, and he flashes signs of brilliance. He got Bijan Robinson involved, Robinson's 23 total touches were the most he's had in a game since Week 2 of 2023. The Bijan Robinson motion on 4th and 1 left a very good Steelers defense puzzled. Kyle Pitts caught a touchdown in the red zone. Ray Ray McCloud had a great day for a WR3.
The defense registered seven tackles for loss, two sacks (not easy on a mobile quarterback), and an amazing fourth down stop. The defense kept the Steelers out of the end zone (0-2 in the red zone) and held them to just 3.3 yards per rush.
An offense that had no preseason snaps together will take time to gel, and they face a bad Eagles secondary on Monday Night Football in Week 2. If the passing game still looks bad, it may be time to panic, but as of right now it's not.
The Steelers are a good team that makes most offenses look terrible. TJ Watt is a DPOY and a four-time finalist so the line not being able to block him is NOT an issue.
The team should be fine as they piece it together, but a gauntlet of a schedule awaits with Philly on the road next week, then Kansas City at home the week after, and then two tough divisional opponents back-to-back.