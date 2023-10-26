Atlanta Falcons set to play quarterback they could have drafted
By Nick Halden
There were a number of Atlanta Falcons pundits this past off-season who believed Atlanta's best path forward was drafting Will Levis. Taking Bijan Robinson is a decision that you can be somewhat critical of but it was the right decision for a team that was focused on taking the best player on the board.
Robinson is yet to produce at the expected level but as Ridder continues to force the defense to play the passing game his numbers will go up. Taking Levis was never on the board for a Falcons team that knew the starting quarterbacks would be off the board before their number was called.
C.J. Stroud was a great fit for Atlanta and Bryce Young had interesting potential but there is zero question those were the only two quarterbacks Atlanta should have considered taking if they had somehow fallen past the top three draft picks.
Will Levis was never a good fit for Atlanta and that is going to show on Sunday when Ridder and the offense outplay the rookie. The Titans are expected to not only play Levis but second-year quarterback Malik Willis.
Willis was thought to be ahead of Levis on the depth chart and now the Titans are going to give both players a chance with Ryan Tannehill on the shelf. Atlanta is going to continue to take a lot of criticism for not taking a quarterback or going after Lamar (who never was on the market) despite the fact Ridder is slowly showing growth and proving Atlanta made the right decisions.
Levis would be making the exact same mistakes as Ridder has over the past weeks and perhaps doesn't have the same ceiling of production. Atlanta had some interesting fits the past off-season if they did want to chase a quarterback, however, Levis was never a real option for a team that knows they are better off with Ridder.