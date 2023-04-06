Atlanta Falcons Seven Round Mock Draft: Who are they taking at No. 8?
2nd round (44th overall): Clark Phillips III, CB Utah
Without question, the Falcons would be getting a first-round caliber talent early in the second round with Clark Phillips. AJ Terrell needs a Robin to his Batman and the Utah cornerback fits the bill. Phillips proved to be one of the best defenders in the Pac-12 as he had six interceptions last year.
It was tied for the third-most in all of college football and led the conference in the category. What’s more, his efforts led him to be a Consensus All-American.
As mentioned earlier, the defense needs help all over and the secondary would benefit from the addition of Phillips. Despite being under six-foot tall, his athleticism makes up for his lack of size. In the NFC South, the Falcons will be facing great receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
A duo of Terrell and Phillips has the potential to be something special in Atlanta’s secondary. Phillips is that good.