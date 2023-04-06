Atlanta Falcons Seven Round Mock Draft: Who are they taking at No. 8?
3rd round (75th overall): Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
Matthew Bergeron is one of the best offensive tackles in this year’s draft and could be a starter. The Syracuse lineman can play either right or left tackle and is a great run blocker, which fits the mold. Atlanta’s offense was great running the ball in the 2022 season and the formula might not change. Bergeron helped running back Sean Tucker be one of the top running backs in college football.
Within the next couple of seasons, Bergeron could find himself as part of the team’s future at offensive line. This particular pick is all about adding depth at a position that could shape their franchise moving forward. Here, Bergeron could use the help at pass blocking to become a more well-rounded player.
Good thing for Atlanta that the offensive line isn’t a major priority as there’s a limited pool of viable prospects. Luckily, Bergeron won’t be asked to take any first-team snaps anytime soon.