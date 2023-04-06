Atlanta Falcons Seven Round Mock Draft: Who are they taking at No. 8?
4th round (110th overall): Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
4th round (113th overall): Henry To’oto’o, LB Alabama
Atlanta has two fourth-round selections here and they’re looking to add talent in a deep class and a possible gem in the other. First, Kayshon Boutte’s size and speed make him a valuable asset in an offense that could use depth. London had 117 targets as a rookie, which was nearly 60 more than the next receiver. At the moment, Boutte doesn’t necessarily have to be the No. 2 receiver as Atlanta has signed Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller.
The linebacker class might be one of the worst in this year’s draft if you need immediate help there. In this case, the Falcons could use a player like Henry To’oto’o of Alabama. To’oto’o was a tackling machine with the Crimson Tide, racking up 205 tackles total in his junior and senior seasons.
Right now, the Falcons' linebacking core looks solid with Mykal Walker and Kaden Elliss. To’oto’o could use some work but could be a starter in this defense down the line.