Atlanta Falcons should chase frustrated Jets' pass rusher Haason Reddick
By Nick Halden
The Jets' decision to trade for Haason Reddick without having a deal in place has landed them in a difficult situation. The pass rusher is now among the league's top trade targets before ever playing a snap for New York. The Jets misfortune could prove to be the Atlanta Falcons' opportunity.
Atlanta's lack of pass rush is the biggest glaring weakness for this team. If Atlanta hadn't traded for Matthew Judon it is fair to wonder if any edge rusher would have a sack this season. Outside of Judon only Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, and Dee Alford have gotten to the quarterback. No matter the other options Atlanta rotates no one else can get home.
Atlanta's desperation to add a capable edge rusher should be at an all-time high
The Atlanta Falcons sit at 3-2 on the season and in control of the NFC South. If they are going to be considered a legitimate contender in the conference the pass rush must be fixed. To beat Tampa, Kirk Cousins had to set a franchise passing record and hit on a touchdown pass in overtime. None of the yardage was stat padding with the Falcons needing every last bullet in Kirk's arm.
A lack of ability to get a stop on defense can be pointed to two issues. The first is the losses of Nate Landman and Troy Andersen hurting the middle of the field. Second and more obviously, this team cannot rush the passer and the offense knows it.
Baker Mayfield sat back in the pocket for much of Thursday's game with absolute ease. If the Bucs took care of Mathew Judon there wasn't any reason to believe the Falcons could get home. Something that should alarm the Falcons moving forward.
Reddick is likely to be on the move and the Falcons should be at the top of the list when it comes to teams willing to pay the edge rusher longterm. A perfect fit that would give Atlanta reason to believe they are real contenders in the conference.