Atlanta Falcons should consider signing veteran receiver during the bye
By Nick Halden
One move the Atlanta Falcons should be making in the bye week is improving their depth at the receiver position. Bring in a veteran that can help Desmond Ridder down the stretch and provide much-needed depth at a weak position.
Mack Hollins hasn't been the second option Atlanta was hoping for and Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller disappear for long stretches of time. The receiver position is in need of a veteran option the team can rely on during key third downs or to come in for relief.
The obvious option would be Jarvis Landry who was with the Saints last year and is still a free agent. If Landry could provide any information or edge for the Falcons now is the time. Ahead of a key matchup that could be a battle for the division, Atlanta needs every advantage they can get.
Former Lions and Giants receiver Kenny Golladay is another interesting option and fits Arthur Smith's typical targets at the position. Atlanta already acknowledged the need to improve at the position when they dealt with the Rams to add Jefferson.
That move obviously hasn't worked out as hoped and Atlanta still could use a boost. It is not very likely they find this boost in free agency, however, it is worth attempting to make the move to find out. The Falcons have plenty of cap space and there are still receivers out there capable of making an impact.
We see that with Julio Jones and the Eagles. While Julio may not be a featured weapon he did come in and have an impact on the offense and offer the team improved depth. That is the type of move that Atlanta needs to attempt to make considering the lack of depth behind London. Jarvis Landry may not be a great weapon but he makes your team better and at worst is a veteran leader for a young position group.