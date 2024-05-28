Atlanta Falcons should consider stealing former hated rival
By Nick Halden
Michael Thomas was much maligned by Atlanta Falcons fans as a player that only ran one route. It is true that Thomas was force-fed the football running slants and variations that simply put the ball in his hands and let him create.
Drew Brees was elite at putting it on Thomas in perfect timing and the receiver made the most of his chances. While there is some truth in his limited skill set the truth remains that Thomas was a star player in this league. At one time he was in the same conversation as Julio Jones and Antonio Brown as the best receiver in the league.
Since that time the usage rate took a toll, and injuries derailed his career. Now a free agent, Thomas is looking for a landing spot to prove he has something left in the tank. Thomas signing with Atlanta would be an interesting turn as the franchises head in opposite directions.
Far too often Sean Payton and Drew Brees got the better of Atlanta. Stealing one of the key pieces of the previous regime as the Saints continue to inch their way towards inevitable rebuild would be fitting.
While it makes sense from a story and rivalry perspective it is a great depth chart fit as well. The Falcons lack depth at receiver with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Rondale Moore locked into the first spots. After London and Mooney any spot could be up for grabs and that includes Thomas finding his way into the third spot on the depth chart.
Michael Thomas in an Atlanta Falcons uniform would be an odd and slightly unsettling sight. However, it steals a key piece from a division rival and gives a motivated Thomas a chance to earn a contributing role and have a chance at revenge for how the franchise ended his time in New Orleans.