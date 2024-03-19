Atlanta Falcons should continue to increase snaps for Arnold Ebiketie
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons appear increasingly likely to draft an edge rusher with the 8th overall pick when their number is called in April. Free agency was defined by their moves on offense and the team's biggest need left is finding someone to rush the passer.
While Atlanta does need an infusion of talent at the position their current best pass rusher shouldn't be forgotten. Arnold Ebiketie is far from a perfect player but improved from 2.5 sacks in his rookie season to 6 sacks in year two.
Ebiketie has 4 career forced fumbles, 3 passes defended, and 55 career tackles. While Atlanta needs to bring in a rotational veteran and draft who they hope to be a franchise star, Ebiketie should continue to get more snaps.
The biggest concern for Ebiketie moving forward is his ability as a run defender and finish the play. These are both things that can be improved with good coaching and showed improvement after his rookie season.
Despite having Lorenzo Carter on the roster there is an argument that it should be Ebiketie starting alongside whomever Atlanta drafts 8th overall. With increased snaps and an offseason to improve double-digit sack numbers are within reason.
Ebiketie should be in the 9-11 sack range as a starter and give the team some stability rushing the passer. Carter's continued presence on the roster suggests that Atlanta will retain him as at least a rotational piece.
Despite his motor and ability as a run stopper the Falcons would be better off lessening his snaps in favor of their young pass rusher. With two more years of team control left Atlanta needs to continue to develop a player who was quietly impressive in the 2023 season.
Arnold Ebiketie isn't the star pass rusher that this team needs, however, he has shown more than enough to believe with consistent snaps he could be a good starting option beyond just this season.