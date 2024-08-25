Atlanta Falcons should give former franchise icon a farewell tour
By Nick Halden
As the Atlanta Falcons make roster cuts and finalize the 2024 roster it is easy to make the case one former Falcon should be considered. Julio Jones remains a free agent and a shell of the player who left Atlanta three seasons ago.
Since leaving the Falcons Jones has spent time with the Titans, Bucs, and Eagles. At each stop, the injuries have continued and the production has gone down. If the Falcons are considering a reunion, it isn't for the player who left but for the legend and leadership Jones brings into the building.
Julio Jones deserves a farewell tour and a spot in Atlanta's Ring of Honor
The Falcons have the needed cap space to sign Julio Jones and could offer the veteran a depth role. Having Jones as the 4th or 5th option allows you to give Jones the chance to retire a Falcon and go on a well-deserved farewell tour.
While the move is heavily nostalgic and isn't going to greatly improve your offensive ceiling there is great value in it. The most obvious reasons are the leadership Jones brings and the experience he can offer the next generation of Falcon receivers.
Putting Jones back in Falcons' colors will put an already excited fanbase at a fever pitch. Bringing the legend back who defined the last generation of Atlanta's contending teams to usher in the new has an exciting symmetry to it.
For the better part of a decade, it was Julio Jones and Matt Ryan putting this team on their back and willing them into relevance. The coaching and talent around them changed but the duo never faltered. Ryan's time in Atlanta came to an embarrassing end.
Pushing the franchise legend out the back door in a very questionable pursuit of Deshaun Watson. Only to fall flat on their face and end up with two seasons of Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder in what could be considered karmic justice.
Jones' time with Atlanta ended a bit differently with the receiver wisely asking his way out. Now, three years later the Falcons have a chance to change history and send out at least one of the former legends out the right way.
With so many questions facing Atlanta's receiver group, it could only help to have the veteran's leadership and voice in the room. Even if it is in a reserve role Julio's career ending with the city that he so often put on his back remains fitting.