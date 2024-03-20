Atlanta Falcons should reunite with a familiar face for depth
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons haven't had proper receiver depth since the departure of Julio Jones. For three years the Falcons dealt with either the lack of a primary receiver or zero depth behind him. Drake London was the primary option as a rookie last season but needed capable options behind him.
Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney are those needed upgrades and will be great fits for Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins. However, the team should still entertain the idea of bringing back veteran receiver Julio Jones. Jones could be the 4th option and more importantly, provide guidance for a very young position group.
Rondale Moore is an upgrade over anyone Atlanta had behind Drake London last season but still hasn't established himself in the league. Darnell Mooney has had far better seasons but is a younger player as well who hasn't put up numbers consistently.
Julio Jones can offer experience and be a veteran that Kirk Cousins can look to on key plays. Julio can no longer be counted on to stay healthy all season or be on the field consistently. However, with Tampa and Philly, there was still value in having the veteran on the roster. He will make a handful of plays and be a great depth piece for the right roster.
The question here is obviously have the two sides healed from how Julio exited Atlanta? It wasn't the exit the star deserved and remains debatable how planned it was.
Raheem Morris was Atlanta's head coach the last time we saw Julio put on an Atlanta Falcons jersey. Could the connection open the door up for a reunion? Jones is no longer the franchise player he was when he left Atlanta.
Bringing him back is about what he brings off the field and the depth option he would be for a veteran quarterback.