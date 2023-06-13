Atlanta Falcons should sign this former Saints receiver
By Nick Halden
There are a myriad of reasons to be excited about the Atlanta Falcons offense in the 2023 season with Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London all looking to have breakout seasons. Add in expected production from Patterson and Tyler Allgeier and this offense has a chance to be one of the top units in the league.
If there was one cause for concern left for Atlanta on offense it would be the lack of depth the team has added at receiver. With Drake London and Kyle Pitts great primary options the team opted to add Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller as their second and third receivers despite neither player having a consistent resume.
Atlanta clearly could use more depth at the position or a proven second option. While free agency lacks a second starter there are plenty of veteran options the team could add to bolster their depth and provide a bit of leadership.
While former Atlanta Falcon Julio Jones is one interesting option still on the market another is former Saints and Browns receiver, Jarvis Landry. Landry is coming off of the worst season of his career and clearly is struggling to find a new landing spot.
Atlanta could likely sign the veteran on a no-risk deal they can escape before the season if Landry doesn't have anything left in the tank. Even in that case, Atlanta would at least have a veteran they can lean on to help Ridder and Atlanta's young receivers throughout camp and the pre-season.
Before struggling with the Saints last season Landry had a consistent resume despite often dealing with bad quarterback situations in Miami, Cleveland, and playing last season with New Orleans having few answers at the position. Adding Landry is a cheap and no-risk move the front office should consider, one that would give Ridder a much-needed target and add veteran leadership to a very young offense.