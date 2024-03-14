Atlanta Falcons should still attempt to draft a quarterback this offseason
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons made the biggest move of the offseason thus far signing Kirk Cousins to a $180-million dollar 4-year deal. Atlanta's desperation for a quarterback over the past two seasons won out and they landed the best player at the position on the market.
Atlanta's decision to spend for Kirk Cousins came with the understanding they are likely out of reach for Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Caleb Williams. Even if that wasn't the case the Falcons were going to have to give up an unhealthy amount to move up and still likely only able to move in position for the 3rd or 4th quarterback taken.
Draft history tells us that not all three of these quarterbacks are going to be franchise guys and in all likelihood, there are only 2-3 long term starters in this draft. Despite this and the contract they handed Kirk Cousins this team needs to draft a quarterback.
That doesn't mean spending your first-round pick at the position but rather looking for a project quarterback to develop. This is an approach that the Falcons should be taking in each of the next two drafts.
Kirk Cousins can be in Atlanta for the next four years but Atlanta can move on if needed after two seasons. This team has their answer at quarterback but it isn't one that is going to be in Atlanta for the next decade.
Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris should maintain interest in drafting a quarterback and allowing him to sit behind Kirk Cousins. This approach has worked for a number of teams and should be Atlanta's approach.
Cousins has job security in his contract and shouldn't be threatened by the addition of a rookie. It is a low risk move that could have a huge payoff. Drafting a quarterback should be a must on day two or three of this year's draft.