Atlanta Falcons signing defensive lineman nicknamed 'Big Jelly'
If you wanted more beef, age, and elite nicknames on the Atlanta Falcons then you are in luck as the Falcons are signing Big Jelly
Never did I think I would type this sentence; the Atlanta Falcons are signing 'Big Jelly.'
Big Jelly, legally known as Justin Ellis, is signing with the Falcons to help add some extra beef to a defensive line that continues to look even more different compared to last year. This move also signals towards Eddie Goldman retiring again.
Justin 'Big Jelly' Ellis is signing with the Atlanta Falcons
Big Jelly might be the greatest nickname for a defensive lineman. Justin Ellis, a nine-year NFL vet, has been known as Big Jelly throughout his career and the Atlanta Falcons will be his fourth NFL team.
Ellis is a six-foot-two, 334-pound interior defensive lineman who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders and remained there until 2019.
Big Jelly joined the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons and then spent last season with the New York Giants.
Through his nine years in the NFL, Jelly has played in 117 games making 182 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks (I feel bad for that one-and-a-half quarterback).
So, if he makes the roster, I don't think he will be a prime candidate to lead the Atlanta Falcons in sacks. Granted, this is the Falcons, 2 sacks might be good enough to lead the team. Just kidding, that would have been the case in years past but this year figures to be different.
With the uncertainties around retired, unretired Eddie Goldman, this move hints at Goldman potentially retiring again, still without having played a snap with the Falcons. But you can't criticize him, whatever is causing the uncertainties is more important than football.
Anyways, Big Jelly will fit in nicely with Grady Jarrett, Ta'Quon Graham, and all of the offseason additions. There should be enough mass on the line now.