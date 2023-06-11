Atlanta Falcons: Stealing one player from every division foe
By Nick Halden
1. New Orleans Saints- Chris Olave
New Orleans has a number of interesting potential fits for Atlanta. You could consider their best pass rusher or top corner as fits that would cement the Atlanta defense. However, even for a hypothetical exercise, both players have been far too loud about the rivalry to overlook. Instead, Atlanta fixes the depth concerns at receiver by adding Chris Olave.
An offense with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Olave would give Atlanta a myriad of weapons and make it almost impossible for Desmond Ridder not to have success.
Olave is a great young receiver and would fit Arthur Smith's offensive style perfectly. Arguably Olave is New Orleans' only reliable weapon with Michael Thomas dealing with consistent injuries and Kamara clearly slowing a step and now dealing with off-the-field concerns.
Taking Olave would push Atlanta from a possible top-ten offense to a top-five based on the big play ability Chris showed in his rookie year. Atlanta clearly made the right choice drafting Drake London, however, Olave is a good receiver and would be a solid second option that would thrive under Arthur Smith in what is already going to be an explosive Atlanta offense.