Atlanta Falcons: Stealing one player from every division foe
By Nick Halden
2. Tampa Bay Bucs- Vita Vea
Tampa Bay has lost a lot of talent and still has large contracts they will have to decide what to do with as they enter a clear rebuild. While there is an argument that Atlanta should snag a player from Tampa's secondary it is far more fun to consider what Vita Vea and Grady Jarrett could accomplish together.
Clearly, there wouldn't be any better defensive line duo in the league and Atlanta's pass rushers would simply have to be capable to win consistently. The havoc that Vea and Jarrett would wreak on the inside is fun to consider.
David Onyemata is a solid addition as are Calais Campbell and Eddie Goldman returning from a short-lived retirement. However, , none of these players have quite the skill set of Vea, and considering what adding him to the rotation would accomplish makes this an easy decision.
Vea does so much for the Bucs that doesn't show up in the stat sheet even when the defense was struggling over the past two seasons. Adding Vea to the Atlanta defense would be the final piece in what is clearly an upgraded roster that should see leaps in both their ability to rush the passer and in coverage.