Atlanta Falcons: Stealing one player from every division foe
By Nick Halden
3. Carolina Panthers-Brian Burns
Looking at the Carolina Panthers roster a few names stand out as depth pieces or second options but none come close to the fit Brian Burns would be. The biggest issue for the Atlanta defense has been the lack of an edge rusher that can consistently cause pressure and issues for pass protection.
Far too often opposing quarterbacks simply can stand in the pocket waiting for Atlanta's coverage to break. No secondary can cover as long as Atlanta has been asked to due to their lack of pass rush. While the team has seemingly fixed this issue with a myriad of moves this off-season they still lack a clear top edge rushing option.
Brian Burns is four years into his career and has 38.0 sacks and 77 quarterback hits. Add in a defensive touchdown and 43 tackles for a loss and there isn't any questioning which player Atlanta would steal off Carolina's roster.
Burns is underrated due both to the bad teams Carolina has had and the inconsistent defenses the fifth-year player has been a part of. However, there is no question that Burns is an elite pass rusher that would single handily fix all of Atlanta's issues rushing the passer.