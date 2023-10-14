Atlanta Falcons still waiting for their defensive pass rush to arrive
The Atlanta Falcons have had a much improved defense this season but that same cannot be said about the pass rush which continues to disappoint
Defense is what has kept the Atlanta Falcons in each game they have played this season. We knew they would be much improved but we didn't expect that they would be among the best in the league through the first five weeks of the season.
Despite the improvement overall, their pass rush has largely been the same. They are at the bottom of the league in sacks and that has to change moving forward. Players need to step up and put a hurting on opposing quarterbacks.
The Atlanta Falcons defense needs to find a pass rush to continue their success
I think we can all agree, the defense has been the most consistent part of this Atlanta Falcons team in 2023. They have yet to allow more than 24 points and have held three opponents to 20 points or less. When you can do that in the NFL, you are always going to have a chance to win the game.
However, with the state that the Falcons pass rush is in, I honestly don't know if they can continue holding their opponents under 25 points each week. Pass rush is arguably the most important part of a defense and it has been missing for the Falcons.
Through the first five weeks of the season, the Falcons have five sacks which is tied with the New York Giants for dead last. As you might realize, that is not good.
Are sacks everything? No, but I also think some people are underrating the stat now because of the 'pressure' statistic. Make no mistake about it, dropping the quarterback for a loss of yards will kill a drive, most of the time, while just pressuring a QB isn't the end of the world for an offense.
The good news is that the Falcons are going up against a Commanders offense that has given up a sickening number of sacks. Now is the time to break out.
The Falcons need their veterans to step up, along with their young edge rushers. It has been the lone disappointment of a defense that has surprised a lot of people.