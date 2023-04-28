Atlanta Falcons take a big first round risk in Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons remained focused on their target on draft night despite Jalen Carter and Christian Gonzalez being surprise players left on the board when Atlanta's number was called. Robinson will join what is now a crowded backfield with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson.
If there is one Atlanta Falcon that is happy about this pick (aside from Arthur Smith) it is Desmond Ridder. Unlike Allgeier, Bijan Robinson is an elite receiver out of the backfield and will fit perfectly in Arthur Smith's offense. Clearly, Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith viewed Robinson as the best player on the board despite the position.
Robinson will now clearly be the starter with Allgeier as the secondary option and Patterson likely returning to a utility role. Atlanta needs depth at receiver and Patterson lining up less at running back should help with this issue.
Robinson and Allgeier complement each other extremely well with different styles and both capable of creating mismatches in the passing attack. What this pick does tell us is we are in for an even heavier dose of Arthur Smith's rushing attack in the 2023 season. are
If Atlanta views Robinson as worthy of a top ten pick he will clearly have a starting role and Allgeier is coming off of a season finishing with over 1,000 rushing yards. Atlanta's offense is going to be similar to what we have seen from the 49ers with their multi-back system and focus on creating in the run game.
While it is fair to question taking a running back in the first round or passing on Gonzalez and Carter there is no questioning Robinson's talent. Former Texas running back clearly gives Atlanta the most complete offense in the NFC South and makes the road for Desmond Ridder significantly easier heading into the 2023 season.