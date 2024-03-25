Atlanta Falcons take quarterback despite signing Kirk Cousins in mock draft
By Nick Halden
Round 3 Picks #74 and #79 Brandon Dorlus and Javon Bullard
Brandon Dorlus is a rough prospect but with Atlanta's need at edge rusher don't be surprised if they pick the position at least twice in this draft. Arnold Ebiketie is currently the team's best pass rusher and he went into the 2023 season riding the bench finishing with only 6.5 sacks.
The need at the position is beyond desperate and Dorlus has a high upside. Bringing him in behind Latu and veteran pieces gives Atlanta a chance to find a surprise contributor.
Javon Bullard was the pick in the third round of our last mock and remains the pick here. If he is still on the board he fits this team far too well to consider passing up.
Round 4 Pick #109 Khyree Jackson
One could argue that this pick is a bit of a reach with better offensive prospects still on the board. But Atlanta's need for secondary depth wins out here. Jackson would be a great depth piece after the Falcons lost Jeff Okudah during the offseason.