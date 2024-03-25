Atlanta Falcons take quarterback despite signing Kirk Cousins in mock draft
By Nick Halden
Round 5 Pick #143 Jordan Jefferson
With Atlanta's moves in free agency aside from Penix we are making this draft all about the defense. Jefferson would be a great depth piece for Atlanta's defensive line and could learn behind Jarrett and Onyemata. The Falcons would be wise to draft someone behind these veterans while they are still at the top of their game.
There is arguably not a better duo to learn from in this league. Both complement each other well and could help develop a very rough prospect in Jefferson.
Round 6 Picks #187 Marist Liufau and #197 Georgia Holani
At this point in the draft, it is a guessing game. You have players that will fail to make the roster and you will have surprises like Brock Purdy who become meaningful starters. Marist Liefau isn't a great fit for this defense but he was the best player on the board. Atlanta is thin at the position and would be able to allow for him to compete for a depth role.
The pick of Holani is based on this team's obvious love of adding speed options to the roster. Holani would be Atlanta's third back and a depth piece to use as a change-of-pace weapon.