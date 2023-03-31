Atlanta Falcons the perfect landing spot for former Lions receiver
Despite already adding Scott Miller and Mack Hollins it is clear the Atlanta Falcons need to improve the depth and add competition at the receiver position. One potential fit when looking at typical Atlanta targets over the past two seasons is Kenny Golladay.
Kenny completely fell out of favor with the New York Giants unable to ever get on the same page with Daniel Jones after putting up two great seasons with the Lions.
Looking at potential bargain deals left on the market Golladay stands out. Giving the receiver a one-year prove-it deal would fit well with Atlanta's last two off-seasons of adding targets who don't often find themselves in need of a step ladder.
At 6'4 Golladay fits well with Hollins, London, Smith, and Pitts giving Ridder a chance to often simply throw the ball over the top of the opposing defense. Obviously, that was the thought in New York with Daniel Jones and for whatever reason, it never worked.
It is a signing that may prove to be a bust, however, the last time that Kenny was healthy and started for a full season the receiver caught 11 touchdowns and finished well over 1,000 receiving yards. There is a chance albeit a slim one that after sitting for much of the 2022 season a motivated and healthy Golladay returns close to this level of production.
If the Falcons aren't going to land Hopkins or draft a receiver early on day two adding Golladay gives the team another chance to find a second option behind London. Allowing Kenny and Hollins to compete for the WR2 role and adding depth later in the draft wouldn't be the worst move considering how often both Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts will be on the field.
Golladay clearly deserves another chance and going to Atlanta in a market with far lower expectations could be the perfect opportunity for a receiver that has quickly fallen in standing.