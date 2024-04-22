Atlanta Falcons trade down and add weapons for Kirk Cousin in mock draft
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons trading down was an easy decision with the Jacksonville Jaguars offering the Falcons picks #17 and #48 along with a 2025 5th rounder. The trade allows the Falcons to add a much-needed day-two pick and still get their first-round target.
This is exactly the type of move that Falcons fans should expect Terry Fontenot and the Falcons front office to be open to on draft night. Trading down and allowing themselves the chance to add another impact player in the second round. In the case of this mock, the move couldn't have worked out better.
Pick #17 Jared Verse-EDGE
It is hard to see Jared Verse falling this far in reality but for the sake of this mock, it was the obvious choice. The Falcons get their needed edge rusher while adding a second-round pick. The Jaguars traded up to add another weapon for Trevor Lawrence and an offense that lost Calvin Ridley. It is a strong move for both sides.
Verse is a great prospect who if he falls this far it will be because of his size and ability to finish plays. While both are legitimate concerns they are far outweighed by his talent and quick first step that would fit perfectly on this Atlanta line.