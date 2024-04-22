Atlanta Falcons trade down and add weapons for Kirk Cousin in mock draft
By Nick Halden
Pick #43 Ladd McConkey WR
The receiver position is like much of this Atlanta Falcons roster in that they have put themselves in a position to either add depth or hope for health moving forward. If Ladd McConkey is still on the board at this point in the draft he would be the perfect fit with Atlanta's first second-round selection.
He has far better speed than many realize and is a great route runner. Having a rotation of Darnell Mooney, Drake London, Rondale Moore, and McConkey gives you a great well-rounded group that can survive an injury. Ladd was often the number one option in an offense with Brock Bowers telling you just how talented the receiver is.
Pick #48 Adisa Isaac EDGE
Atlanta Falcons fans have understandably complained about the lack of a consistent edge for much of the last decade. Minus one great year from Vic Beasley Jr. the team has been searching for an answer. With Verse already on the roster, the team continues to attempt to fix the position.
Drafting two edge rushers within their first three selections isn't off the table when you consider the current starting options.